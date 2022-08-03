LifePro Asset Management Buys 481 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.94.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

