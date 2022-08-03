LifePro Asset Management Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

