LifePro Asset Management Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,875,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,950 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

