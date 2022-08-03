LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LifePro Asset Management increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 114,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

