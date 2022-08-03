LifePro Asset Management Sells 1,019 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $289,152,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,945. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

