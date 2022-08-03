Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 106,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $356,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

LINC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,741. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

