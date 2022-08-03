Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
