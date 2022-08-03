Lloyds Banking Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.55 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.31. The company has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 648.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($78,987.01). In other news, insider Harmeen Mehta bought 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,537.92). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($78,987.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.64) to GBX 55 ($0.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.69).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

