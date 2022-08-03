Loews (NYSE:L) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock remained flat at $55.34 during trading on Wednesday. 963,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Loews has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,518,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,450,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.