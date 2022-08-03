Loopring Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $556.96 million and approximately $54.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

