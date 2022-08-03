Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $456,073.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.
Loser Coin Coin Profile
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.