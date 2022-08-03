Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $456,073.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00617962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

