Luke E. Sims Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,427.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

