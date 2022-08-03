LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $161,925.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

