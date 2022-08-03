Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,628. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

