Manchester City Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.22 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00025871 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

