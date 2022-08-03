Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.60 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Maple has a market capitalization of $68.60 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $15.53 or 0.00067328 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003916 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

