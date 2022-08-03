Mark A. Denien Sells 140,000 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DRE traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 190,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 52.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

