Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.33-$6.59 EPS.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $159.33. 86,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.85. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

