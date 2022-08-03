Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Trading Down 1.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Masco by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Masco by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,298. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.