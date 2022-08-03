MASQ Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. MASQ has a market cap of $1.29 million and $94,113.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00630982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

