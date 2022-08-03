Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. 273,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. Maximus has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.