McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.95-24.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.33. McKesson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $23.95-$24.65 EPS.

McKesson Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MCK traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $304.91. McKesson has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $346.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

