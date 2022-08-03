Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.96. Medicure shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Medicure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market in Canada and the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

