Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED opened at $174.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. Medifast has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $295.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 315 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

