Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.63. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 10,056 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 18.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 220.92, a PEG ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.