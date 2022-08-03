Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.6% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Meta Platforms worth $1,081,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 410,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $183.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

