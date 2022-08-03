Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 42,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 1,328,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

