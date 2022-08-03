Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.42-$1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 201,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,989. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after purchasing an additional 431,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

