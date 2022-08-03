Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

