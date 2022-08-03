MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00008828 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and approximately $177.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00213450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00544186 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,854,492 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

