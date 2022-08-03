Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in ON were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.