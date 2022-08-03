Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases 699 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $295.53 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.49 and a 200 day moving average of $309.08.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

