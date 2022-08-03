MobileCoin (MOB) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $99.54 million and $8.74 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004477 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

