Modefi Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $192,355.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,286,971 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

