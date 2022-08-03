Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,716. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.
Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.