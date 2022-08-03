Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,716. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.