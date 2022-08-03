Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

