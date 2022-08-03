Morgan Stanley Lowers Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Price Target to $6.00

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 99.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 6.7 %

NAUT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 2,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,736. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares in the company, valued at $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

