Motco Acquires 864 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after buying an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after buying an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.11. 14,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,786. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.07.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

