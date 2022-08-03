Motco Cuts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,411,000 after acquiring an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,646,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

