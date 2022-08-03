Motco Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 196.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 29,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.82. 37,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,491. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

