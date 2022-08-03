Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Mplx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 92,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. Mplx has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.