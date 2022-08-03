Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

Multi-Metal Development Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Multi-Metal Development

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

