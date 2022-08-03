MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

MVB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

MVBF opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

