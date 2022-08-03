MVL (MVL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.02 Million

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. MVL has a market capitalization of $112.16 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

