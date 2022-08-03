MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) COO Tod M. Cooper Sells 215 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) COO Tod M. Cooper sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $20,857.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,607.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. 62,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Read More

