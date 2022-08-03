NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.