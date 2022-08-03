National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.
Shares of NNN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.74%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
