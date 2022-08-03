National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $3.14-3.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.14-$3.19 EPS.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 131.74%.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 374,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 278,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

