National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,563. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

