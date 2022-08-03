Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.61

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.61 and last traded at C$20.61, with a volume of 7891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBLY. TD Securities lowered their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$947.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
