Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF remained flat at $44.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

