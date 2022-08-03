Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 1,176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 155.1 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIF remained flat at $44.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
